First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.40. 588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.