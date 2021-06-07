Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,208. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.33.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

