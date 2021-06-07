Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.33.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

