Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
FISV stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.33.
In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
