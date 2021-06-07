Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.13 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

