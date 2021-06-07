Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

