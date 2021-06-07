Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,600 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOXA stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

