Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Gap Up to $40.14

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $41.28. Forte Biosciences shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 2,106 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

