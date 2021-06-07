Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.