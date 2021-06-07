FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.40

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FRP by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

