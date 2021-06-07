FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Oak Hill Advisors LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,433 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 308,184 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.