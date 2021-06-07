FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 8.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.86. 459,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,729,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

