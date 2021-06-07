Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report sales of $217.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.40 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $895.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $904.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. 519,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

