Galapagos’ (GLPG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $74.85. 6,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,252. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 206,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

