GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 4.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.49 and last traded at $260.10. Approximately 26,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,120,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.36.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.07 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.