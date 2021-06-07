Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,733. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

