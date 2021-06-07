Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 612,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,521. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.81. Garmin has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

