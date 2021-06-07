Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Shares Down 16.8%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) shares were down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

