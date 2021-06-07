Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 19,696,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,086,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 3.24.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

