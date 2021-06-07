Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.34

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 14598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.67.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1880914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.