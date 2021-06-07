GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce $920.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $923.98 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

GDDY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.99. 889,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,125. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

