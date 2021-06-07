Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,879. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

