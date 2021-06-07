Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $15.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
