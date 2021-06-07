Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.17 ($67.25).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

GLJ stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €37.14 ($43.69). 49,001 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. Grenke has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €81.65 ($96.06).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

