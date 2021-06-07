Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.90. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

