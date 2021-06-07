Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.38

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 18779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBOOY. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.