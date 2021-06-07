Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 682,436 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

