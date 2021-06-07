Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $12,253.11 and approximately $79.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.01063721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.25 or 0.10304723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00053854 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.