GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $189.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.14.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

