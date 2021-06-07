Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.36 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

