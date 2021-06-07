Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.14

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $930.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

