Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.