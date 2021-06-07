Head to Head Review: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Midland States Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.12 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -66.31 Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 2.02 $22.54 million $1.72 16.09

Midland States Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 12.74% 4.57% 0.46% Midland States Bancorp 12.69% 8.90% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hancock Whitney and Midland States Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 4 1 3.00 Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.64%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. It operates 208 full service banking and financial services offices, and 275 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.