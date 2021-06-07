Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 209,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,821,659. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,944,451. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

