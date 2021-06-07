Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 38,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 49,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,196. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

