Holderness Investments Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,134. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99.

