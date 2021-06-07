Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HOFT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.25. 86,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,762. The company has a market capitalization of $479.18 million, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.