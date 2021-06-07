Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $378.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the lowest is $357.90 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $211.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.82. 309,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

