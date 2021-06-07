HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HP has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.63 on Monday. HP has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

