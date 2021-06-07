HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM remained flat at $$4.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 65,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.36. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

