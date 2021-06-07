Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0060 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $90,785.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00992977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.28 or 0.09855881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.