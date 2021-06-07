Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.11 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,655. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

