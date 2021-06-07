Hyper Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $398.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $398.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00276137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00254282 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.01155709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.28 or 0.99822594 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.