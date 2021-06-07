HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $28,493.22 and approximately $4,922.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00072870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00998048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.83 or 0.09839835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051349 BTC.

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

