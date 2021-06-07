IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Reduced by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,307 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up about 2.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $106.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

