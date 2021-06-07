Ink Market Cap Reaches $676,001.14 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Ink has a total market cap of $676,001.14 and approximately $5,184.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00271408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00242100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.61 or 0.01140793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.08 or 1.00603431 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.