Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,152. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.