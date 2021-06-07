Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading Up 6.1%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Inrad Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.