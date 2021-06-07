Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,235. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

