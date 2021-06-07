Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPAM traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.67. The stock had a trading volume of 367,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,999. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.70 and a twelve month high of $490.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

