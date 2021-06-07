Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 1,178 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $160.74. 1,274,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,815. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.61 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 62.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 87,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 692.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 17.4% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 101,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

